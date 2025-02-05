Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Thane Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor Girl

Published 12:00 IST, February 5th 2025

Thane Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor Girl

The 19-year-old accused took the victim to a farmhouse near Barvi dam and allegedly raped her, the official from Badlapur (West) police station said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thane Shocker: 19-Year-Old College Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor Girl | Image: X

Thane: Police have arrested a college student for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Badlapur area on January 28.

The 19-year-old accused took the victim to a farmhouse near Barvi dam and allegedly raped her, the official from Badlapur (West) police station said.

The victim later informed about the incident to her mother, who is an anganwadi teacher.

The girl's mother approached the police with a complaint on Tuesday, following which the accused was arrested and booked under section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The reason for the delay in lodging the complaint was not specified in the FIR. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:00 IST, February 5th 2025

