Published 10:16 IST, January 9th 2025

Thane Shocker: Man Kills Brother After Fight Over Rs 500

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his younger brother after an argument over Rs 500 in Maharashtra's Thane.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thane man kills brother after fight over Rs 500 (Representative image of a person holding a knife.) | Image: Unsplash/ Representational

Thane: A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his younger brother after an argument over Rs 500 in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Kalyan area, they said, adding the accused has been arrested.

The accused, Salim Shamim Khan, who was inebriated, got enraged when his brother Naseem Khan (27) confronted him for taking Rs 500 from his pocket without permission, an official from Bazarpeth police station said.

The argument escalated and the accused allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death with a knife, he said.

Their mother later alerted the authorities about the incident.

Based on her statement, the accused was arrested on Wednesday and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) (murder).

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a probe was on into the case, the police added.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

