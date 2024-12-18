Search icon
Published 10:15 IST, December 18th 2024

Thane Spa Owner Booked For Raping Employee Under Pretext of Marriage

Police have registered a case against a spa owner in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping a 25-year-old employee under the pretext of marrying her, an official said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Crime Against Women Case In Thane | Image: ANI

The accused, who operated the spa in Airoli area here, committed the committed on multiple occasions over the last nine months.

The accused, who operated the spa in Airoli area here, committed the committed on multiple occasions over the last nine months.

He allegedly raped the woman at her residence in Thane city after promising to marry her and to give her a salary hike, the official from Naupada police station said.

He also beat her up and threatened her with dire consequences when she refused to give in to his wishes, the official said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police on Monday registered the case against the spa owner under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64 (rape), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2)(criminal intimidation).

A probe was on into the case, the police added. 

Updated 10:15 IST, December 18th 2024

