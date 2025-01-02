Thane Shocker: Woman Security Guard Drugged and Raped on Job Promise

Thane: A woman security guard of a lodge in Thane district was raped allegedly by a man who gave her a spiked drink, a police official said on Thursday.

According to an official from Badlapur East police station, the incident occurred on December 30 after the accused, identified as Abhishek Singh, called her for a meeting promising to give her a permanent job.

"During the meeting, she was given a spiked drink, which caused her to lose consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, she realized she had been raped and reported the incident to the police. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused," the official stated.