The Oddest Things That Happened In India In 2024

New Delhi: As the world prepares to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025, India looks back on a year filled with unexpected, extraordinary and odd events. From the unusual to the bizarre, from rare weather phenomena to unusual human stories, the year 2024 was a year that surprised, amused and sometimes perplexed the Indians. The year proved that India, with its rich diversity and vibrant landscapes, is always full of surprises.

From the unexpected snowfall in Odisha to mysterious ghost sightings in Mumbai, and other unusual incidents that took social media by storm in 2024, a year that witnessed strange and intriguing events in India.

Whether it was bizarre incidents that took social media by storm or rare events that left people astounded, amused, and sometimes perplexed, 2024 was a year to remember. As we step into 2025, let's take a look back at some of the most odd and curious things that happened across India in 2024.

Snowfall In Odisha

In 2024, one of the most jaw-dropping events in India was the snowfall in Odisha, a state typically known for its tropical climate and scorching summers. In January 2024, the people of Dhenkanal district in Odisha were stunned to witness an unusual snowstorm in the region. This was the first time in recorded history that snow had been reported in the state, as Odisha rarely sees temperatures drop below 15°C.

The unseasonal snowfall, which lasted for a few hours, blanketed the fields and trees, making it look like a scene straight out of the Himalayas. Experts were astonished and various theories were given, from unusual weather patterns caused by climate change to abnormal weather phenomena. The snow in Odisha was one of the most bizarre events of the year.

MP’s "Jungle Baba" Incident

In another odd event, a man in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, known as "Jungle Baba," made national headlines after reportedly living in the forest for nearly 25 years. In February 2024, authorities discovered him living in a makeshift hut in the heart of the Kanha National Park, where he claimed to have spent the last two decades without any human interaction.

Reports suggested that the man, whose real name was found to be Anil Kumar, claimed that he had renounced the world and sought peace by living among the animals. His unusual lifestyle and apparent connection with the wildlife sparked curiosity. Jungle Baba's story captured the imagination of people, and while some believed he was a spiritual figure, others were amazed by his survival instincts in one of the country's most challenging terrains.

Indigo Plane Incident In Bengaluru

In March 2024, a bizarre incident occurred at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, when an Indigo Airlines plane mysteriously landed on the wrong runway. Passengers aboard the flight, which was bound for Delhi, were left confused and frightened when the plane touched down on a runway that was not designated for commercial use. According to reports, the pilot of the flight had received incorrect landing instructions from the air traffic control tower.

Mysterious Fish Rain In Andhra Pradesh

In a strange incident, fish rain was reported in several villages of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district in August 2024. Residents of the area reported finding fish scattered all over the roads and fields, with some even claiming to have seen fish falling from the sky. While the exact cause of the phenomenon is still unknown, experts speculate that it could be due to a rare weather event known as "animal rain”.

Maharashtra’s Giant Mushroom Growth

The farmers and scientists of Maharashtra were left stunned, after giant mushrooms were found growing in several fields in Aurangabad district in September 2024. The mushrooms, some of which grew up to 3 feet in diameter, were found to be a rare species that is not commonly found in India. While the exact cause of the sudden growth of these giant mushrooms is still unknown, experts speculate that it could be due to the unusual weather patterns seen in the region this year.

Mysterious Lights In Delhi’s Sky

Mysterious lights in the sky over Delhi in October 2024 also left scientists and experts surprised. The lights, which were described as bright and pulsing, were seen moving in a strange pattern across the sky. While the exact cause of the phenomenon is still unknown, experts speculate that it could be due to a rare atmospheric event or a military experiment.

Pizza Delivery by Air

In an experimental feat of service delivery, a pizza company in Pune took to the skies in June 2024 by delivering pizzas via drone. This move was part of a pilot project aimed at testing the feasibility of air-based food delivery. The company announced that it would use drones to deliver pizzas to select customers in the city, cutting delivery time and bypassing traffic congestion. Notably, the experiment was ultimately termed as a successful one, though it remained limited to a small scale.

Mumbai Local Train Mystery

Mumbai, the city which is known for its local train networks, drew attention to a mysterious event in September 2024. Several commuters aboard the city's famous local trains reported seeing a "ghostly figure" sitting in the last compartment, always alone and with a vacant expression. The incident, which began as a rumour, soon turned into a viral phenomenon, with people sharing videos and accounts of the strange sightings. Local authorities too investigated the reports, but no clear explanation emerged.

India's First Floating Hotel

In another remarkable development, India unveiled its first floating hotel in the backwaters of Kerala in October 2024. The hotel, built on a floating platform, offered an experience where guests could enjoy luxury accommodations while being surrounded by water. It offered an unmatched view of Kerala's backwaters and was equipped with all modern amenities, including spas, restaurants, and entertainment options. The opening of the floating hotel made waves across the tourism industry, attracting visitors from all over the world.

Great Indian Bee Invasion