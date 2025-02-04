'There Was A Fashion To Call One PM As Mr Clean Who...': PM Modi's Dig At Rajiv Gandhi, Congress' Corruption

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address during the Budget session in Lok Sabha saying there government is moving ahead with a strong resolve to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the people.

Continuing his address, PM Modi said there was a fashion to call one of our former Prime Minister (Rajiv Gandhi) as Mr. Clean who used to that if he sends one rupee for poverty elevation then only Rs 15 paise reaches out to the one who truly deserves it. During those times, from Parliament to Panchayat, only one party was in power and that was Congress , PM Modi said as he targeted the Grand Old Party for corruption.

“There was fashion to call one PM as Mr Clean but he admitted that if Re 1 is sent from Delhi, people got only 15 paise,” said PM Modi.

In the 1980s Rajiv Gandhi, then the Prime Minister of India, had said that for every rupee targeted towards welfare and poverty alleviation only a fraction, 15 paise, reached the intended beneficiary.

Continuing further, our government through Jan Dhan Yojana has so far transferred Rs 40 lakh crore rupees to peoples' account via DBT – Direct Benefit Transfer.

“Not everyone can understand the difficulty of living under thatched roof and moments when dreams are crushed. Those who resort to photo sessions in huts of poor will find talk about poor in Parliament boring,” PM Modi said.