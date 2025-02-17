These 9 States Are On Heavy Rain Alert For Next 7 Days Due To Cyclonic Formulation Over Bay of Bengal. Check List

New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh , Assam , Nagaland , Meghalaya , Manipur , Mizoram , Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim have been alerted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy rainfall for the next 7 days due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

As per the IMD, the cyclonic formation is building in Nagaland and nearby states, at an altitude of 1.5 km above the sea level. This development in the weather is expected to bring heavy rains in various states, especially in the north-eastern region.

Not just rainfall but snowfall too

The IMD has said that the alert is not only for rainfall but some higher reaches in the north eastern states may also witness heavy snowfall between February 17-23.

Cyclonic circulation may trigger rains in Northern India

Besides northeastern regions but isolated regions in north Indian states including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh may also see rainfall, due to the cyclonic activity coupled with western disturbances.

Between February 17-20, states including Punjab , Haryana , Uttar Pradesh may also see isolated spells of rainfall.

IMD temperature forecasts

According to the IMD, here's the temperature forecast for next few days:

Minimum Temperature:

No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Northwest India during next 2 days and gradual rise by about 2℃ during subsequent 3 days.

No significant change in minimum temperature likely over rest parts of India during next 4-5 days.

Maximum temperature: