Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Thick Layer of Smog Engulfs Delhi as AQI Continues to Remain in 'Very Poor' Category

Published 10:22 IST, November 26th 2024

Thick Layer of Smog Engulfs Delhi as AQI Continues to Remain in 'Very Poor' Category

At 7 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 382, falling under the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Reported by: Asian News International
Thick Layer of Smog Engulfs Delhi as AQI Continues to Remain in 'Very Poor' Category | Image: X

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to 'very poor' air quality on Tuesday morning, showing a slight improvement from the past week of 'severe' air quality, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

At 7 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 382, falling under the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

A thick layer of smog covered the National Capital as the Air Quality Index in several areas continues to remain in the 'Very Poor' category.

Meanwhile, the trains' movement continued amid smog near New Delhi Railway Station.

The air quality index in the metropolitan city was reeling under the 'severe plus' category for 4-5 days in the past week.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Earlier on Monday, the Directorate of Education of the Delhi Government issued directions to all schools in the national capital to follow CAQM's order."State governments in the NCR shall ensure that all classes up to 12th Standard are conducted in a 'hybrid" mode, i.e., both in "physical" and also in "online" modes, wherever online mode is feasible in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar in the NCR," said the CAQM order.

In compliance with the CAQM order, the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, has issued instructions to the heads of all government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under its jurisdiction, as well as the NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board regarding conducting classes in hybrid mode for students of all classes with immediate effect until further orders.

This decision follows the Supreme Court's order dated November 25 in the case of MC Mehta vs. Union of India, directing the CAQM to review GRAP restrictions in light of their impact on education. The court emphasised the need to prioritise education while raising several concerns.

Firstly, the court noted, "A large number of students are being deprived of the facility of mid-day meals as schools and anganwadis are closed.

"It further stated, "A large number of students do not have the facilities to take advantage of online education. Many educational institutions do not have the facilities to provide online education." Additionally, the court observed, "The residences of many students do not have air purifiers, and therefore, there may not be any difference between children sitting at home and those attending school."

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:22 IST, November 26th 2024

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.