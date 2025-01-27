Three Day Dolphin Census Begins in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Forest, Environment and Climate Change department on Monday launched dolphin census in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Bhitarkanika National Park and in nearby coast, an official said.

The dolphin census exercise began at 6 am on Monday and it will continue for three days. At least nine teams (each comprising 4 personnel) of forest officials, assisted by Wildlife experts, will count the dolphins.

"We are using a direct sighting method to count dolphins and study their character. The teams are provided with binoculars, GPS, maps and cameras to undertake the counting of dolphins. The counting will be done between 6 am to 12 noon," said the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rajnagar, Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav.

The department said that apart from Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha beach, the dolphin census will also be held from Devi river mouth to Dhamra river mouth. The teams will also visit canals and rivers flowing through Bhitarkanika.

Five different species of dolphins including Irrawaddy, bottlenose, humpback, finless porpoise and gangetic dolphins have been sighted in Bhitarkanika earlier, they said.

As per the 2023 census, 550 dolphins, including six Irrawaddy, 281 bottlenose, 208 humpback, 52 striped and three spinner species were found in the Bhitarkanika National Park area.

Earlier, the dolphin census was conducted in Chilika lagoon from January 20 to 22.