Published 19:40 IST, December 31st 2024
Three Die in Road Accident in Karnataka
Three persons died when the motorcycle they were travelling in dashed against an oncoming bus from Vijayapura to Mangaluru on Tuesday evening.The deceased have been identified as Raghavendra Somaiah Gowda (34), Gaurish Naik (25) and Ramesh Naik (22).
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Three Die in Road Accident in Karnataka | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)
Uttara Kannada: Three persons died when the motorcycle they were travelling in dashed against an oncoming bus from Vijayapura to Mangaluru on Tuesday evening.
The deceased have been identified as Raghavendra Somaiah Gowda (34), Gaurish Naik (25) and Ramesh Naik (22).
According to the report filed at the Honnavar Town police station, the motorcycle riders were going from a place called Manki, a village in Honnavar Taluk, Uttara Kannada district to Honnavar town police limits.
Police have registered a case and are investigating.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:40 IST, December 31st 2024