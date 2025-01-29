Search icon
Published 11:57 IST, January 29th 2025

Three Held With Rs 5.9 Lakh Ganja in Thane

Police have seized 30 kg of ganja valued at Rs 5.97 lakh during a special drive against the drugs menace in Thane district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Three held with Rs 5.9 lakh ganja in Thane | Image: PTI

Thane: Police have seized nearly 30 kg of ganja valued at Rs 5.97 lakh during a special drive against the drugs menace in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested three persons in this connection, officials said.

On Monday, the police spotted a person hiding near the railway tracks at Ayregaon in Kalyan town.

During checking, 7.06 kg of ganja valued at Rs 1.4 lakh was recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III Kalyan) Atul Zende told reporters on Tuesday.

The police subsequently arrested the man, identified as Kiran Shah (42), a driver by profession, he said.

On Tuesday, a police team again spotted two persons moving in a suspicious manner near a temple at Chole Gaon and seized from them 22.88 kg of ganja valued at Rs 4.57 lakh, the official said.

The two persons, identified as Sachin More (21) and Sanju Luhar (24), both hailing from Rajasthan, were arrested, he said.

The three accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.  

Updated 11:57 IST, January 29th 2025

