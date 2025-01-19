Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Three Killed, One Seriously Injured as Truck Collides with Motorcycle in Jharkhand

Published 23:48 IST, January 19th 2025

Three Killed, One Seriously Injured as Truck Collides with Motorcycle in Jharkhand

Three persons were killed and another was seriously injured on Sunday after a truck hit a motorcycle on which they were travelling in Jharkhand.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Three Killed, One Seriously Injured as Truck Collides with Motorcycle in Jharkhand | Image: Representational

Simdega: Three persons were killed and another was seriously injured on Sunday after a truck hit a motorcycle on which they were travelling in Jharkhand's Simdega, police said.

The accident occurred this evening near Karangagudi under the Kersai Police Station area, a senior officer said.

The injured person was admitted to Sadar hospital for treatment, he said.

Kersai Police Station in-charge Ramnath Ram said that the accident occurred after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle.

"Four people were travelling on the two-wheeler. Three persons were killed on the spot, while one was seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital," the officer said.

The motorcycle was found at the accident site.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek Tigga, Ashish Lakra and Vikram Bilung, aged 20-25 years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:48 IST, January 19th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: