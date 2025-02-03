Tibetans Born After 1987 Declared Eligible for Voting Rights in India

Shimla: Tibetans born in India after 1987 are eligible to exercise cast their votes in elections in India, Himachal Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said on Monday.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Tibetan Government-in-Exile, a statement said.

The Tibetan parliamentary delegation included Dondup Tashi and Tsering Yangchen, both MPs, accompanied by Chief Representative Officer of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile in Shimla, Sewang Phingchok, and Secretary Palden.

The delegation paid the visit to express gratitude for support provided by the Indian government and the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly to the Tibetan community.

During the meeting, the Tibetan MPs acknowledged India's long-standing hospitality, which has enabled the Tibetan Government-in-Exile to function smoothly from its headquarters in Dharamshala.

They emphasised their commitment to the Tibetan independence movement.

The Speaker highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between India and Tibet and noted that Tibetans have been living in India for over 65 years, with Dharamshala serving as the epicentre of the Tibetan struggle.