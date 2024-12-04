Search icon
Published 16:40 IST, December 4th 2024

Tiger Spotted in Assam's Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, CM Himanta Shares First Pic

Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared pictures of a tiger who was spotted in Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tiger spotted in Sonai Rupai wildlife sanctuary | Image: X

Assam: Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared pictures of a tiger who was spotted in Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday.

CM shared images of a tiger on his social media account 'X.' He shared the pictures of the tiger ed in the night with a beautiful caption that says, “While worldwide there is habitat loss of wild animals, in Assam it keeps on expanding!

In a first, a tiger has been camera-trapped in Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, further validating Assam's stringent wildlife protection and rigorous habitat management practices.”

It was the first time when a tiger was spotted in the Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam. CM also shared how the government and other officials are determined to protect Assam's natural habitat using best management practices.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared pictures of Tiger in Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam

According to global reports, there are about 5,574 tigers remaining in the wild worldwide.

Quick Facts About Tigers:

  • Tigers can use there ears to communicate.
  • Tigers stripes are unique and does not match with any other tiger.
  • India is home of over half the world’s population of tigers. 

Declining populations of tigers worldwide make them one of the most endangered animals on the planet, constantly under the threat of becoming obsolete. The world's most powerful and influential organisations are doing their best to save tigers worldwide.

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:40 IST, December 4th 2024

