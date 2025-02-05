Search icon
  • Tirumala Tirupati Temple Asks 18 Non-Hindu Staff to Transfer or Resign

Published 17:33 IST, February 5th 2025

Tirumala Tirupati Temple Asks 18 Non-Hindu Staff to Transfer or Resign

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the Tirupati temple, has taken action against 18 non-Hindu employees.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tirupati Temple Asks 18 Non-Hindu Staff to Transfer or Resign | Image: Instagram

Chennai: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the Tirupati temple, has taken action against 18 non-Hindu employees. All of them have been asked to either accept a transfer or opt for voluntary retirement. The board stated that this move aligns with its commitment to maintaining the spiritual sanctity of its temples and religious activities.

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against 18 employees who are allegedly participating in non-Hindu religious activities while also being involved in TTD festivals and rituals.

As part of its recent resolution, the TTD Board has recently decided to either transfer such employees to government departments or facilitate their exit through the Voluntary Retirement Scheme.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:33 IST, February 5th 2025

