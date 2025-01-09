Tirupati Temple Stampede: Two FIRS Lodged by Family Members

Tirupati: The Tirupati East Police have registered two separate FIRs following the deaths of multiple devotees during the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations in the temple town.

The incidents occurred on January 8 at different locations in the city, highlighting the challenges posed by overcrowding during the annual religious festival.

The first case involved R. Malliga, 50, a resident of Tamil Nadu's Mettur Salem district, who collapsed in a queue for darshan tokens at Vishnunivasam. A complaint was filed by P. Srinivasulu, a Tahsildar from Balaiahpalli Mandal, stating that Malliga fainted amidst a rush of devotees.

Despite being rushed to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGG), she was declared dead on arrival. Police registered the case and attributed the incident to overcrowding and the victim's health condition.

The FIR mentioned, "When other devotees rushed towards queue line in that time due her ill health she fell on the ground." The second FIR, lodged by M. Jayaramulu, 61, a Tahsildar from Narayanavanam Mandal, reported the deaths of five more devotees. The victims included Smt. Kandipilli Santhi (35) from Visakhapatnam, Guddla Rajini (45), Boddeti Naidu Babu (55), Suri Setty Lavanya Swathi (37), and Nirmala from Tamil Nadu.

According to the complaint, the victims were waiting for darshan tokens at Padmavathi Park near Ramanaidu School when a sudden surge in the queue caused them to fall.

They were rushed to SVRRGG Hospital, where medical authorities pronounced them dead. Meanwhile, the scale of the incident has seen the opposition leaders target the Chandrababu Naid government, former TTD Chairman Bhuma Karunakar Reddy slammed the coalition government over the tragic stampede incident at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati, attributing it to administrative failure.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and questioned the lack of proper arrangements for Vaikuntha Ekadashi Darshan, despite knowing that lakhs of devotees would attend. Six people died and 40 others have been injured in the stampede at the Tirupati Temple.