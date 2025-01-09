Tirupati Temple Stampede: Six Devotees Killed, 40 Injured During Distribution of Darshan Tokens

Amravati: 6 people died, and 40 others were injured in a stampede at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati Temple on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the Vishnu Niwasam ticketing counter* during the distribution of darshan tokens for Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that a sudden rush among devotees led to chaos, resulting in the stampede. The Tirumala Turupati Devasthanamas TTD officials confirmed the casualties and injured number of people and also extended condolences to the victims' families.

As per the statement from the office of TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring the incident and will meet the families of the victims of the stampede on Thursday.

The statement reads, “It is an unfortunate event, 6 pilgrims lost their lives. So far, only one pilgrim has been identified, while the others are yet to be identified. N Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is very serious about the incident and has expressed dissatisfaction with the officials' management during a teleconference. The Chief Minister will visit the families of the deceased tomorrow at 11:45 am. CM has warned that such incidents should not be repeated and is closely monitoring updates on the issue"

In a statement, TTD Chairman BR Naidu said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring the situation. The Chief Minister is expected to meet the families of the victims on Thursday.

An eyewitness described the panic during the token distribution. “A stampede occurred due to the heavy rush. As soon as the police opened the gate, pilgrims rushed for tokens. There was no such system earlier. Out of 20 members of my family, six were injured. Women and children were among those hurt and taken to the hospital,” she said.

The eyewitness also mentioned waiting in the queue since 11 am, with milk and biscuits provided to pilgrims. However, the sudden rush by male devotees caused injuries to several people.

Leaders Express Condolences

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) expressed deep grief over the tragedy. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede at Tirupati. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones.”

