Ambulance Runs Over and Kills 2 Women Pilgrims, Injures 3 Others in Tirupati

Tirupati: In a tragic incident, two women pilgrims on their way to the temple in Tirupati district, lost their lives after a 108 ambulance lost control and ran over them. The accident also injured three other pilgrims who are currently hospitalised for treatment. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and an investigation has been launched.

2 Women Killed, 3 Injured After Ambulance Runs Over Pilgrims in Tirupati

Two devotees were killed and three others were injured when a 108 ambulance ran amok in Tirupati district on Monday. The vehicle ran over a group of devotees heading to Tirumala temple on feet. The accident occurred near Narasingapuram in Chandragiri mandal.

Two women died on the spot while three other devotees were injured. The deceased were identified as Pedda Reddamma (40) and Lakshmamma (45), residents of Champalapalli in Ramasamudram mandal of Annamayya district. The devotees were walking to Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala from Punganur while the ambulance carried a patient from Madanapalle to Tirupati. The injured were shifted to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.

Cause of Accident Yet to be Ascertained, Probe On

The cause of the accident was not known. Police suspect that dense fog in the area may have led to the mishap. Chandragiri police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Several devotees reach the famous hill shrine of Tirumala by walking from different points. Thousands of devotees from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and other states visit the temple every day.