Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • TMC Leader's Husband Arrested with Radioactive Material, DRDO Documents in Darjeeling

Published 18:24 IST, November 29th 2024

TMC Leader's Husband Arrested with Radioactive Material, DRDO Documents in Darjeeling

Security forces arrested the husband of a TMC leader in Belgachi village, Darjeeling, caught with confidential DRDO documents and radioactive material.

Reported by: Digital Desk
TMC Leader's Husband Arrested with Radioactive Material | Image: Republic media network

Darjeeling: The security forces arrested the husband of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Belgachi village, located in the Naxalbari block of Darjeeling district, West Bengal on November 26. The accused was caught with confidential DRDO documents and radioactive material.

The accused has been identified as Francis Ekka, the husband of Amrita Ekka, a member of the Naxalbari Panchayat Samiti, according to reports.

A joint team of police and army officials recovered a large quantity of radioactive Californium and confidential DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) documents from Francis. The value of 1 gram of Californium is reportedly ₹17 crores.

Francis Ekka was also charged with smuggling DRDO documents. It is believed that he has been involved in anti-national activities for an extended period and has links with foreign entities.

"The house is sealed. Some important documents and chemicals have been recovered," informed Kurseong Additional SP Abhishek Roy, adding that Francis Ekka is currently being interrogated by the joint team of police and the army.

Francis Ekka and his wife, a TMC leader, were both permanent workers at Belgachi tea estate. They left their jobs after Amrita became a member of the Naxalbari Panchayat Samiti.

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:24 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.