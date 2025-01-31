Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 22:53 IST, January 31st 2025

TMC Worker Shot Dead In Bengal's Naihati

A TMC worker was killed on Friday afternoon after he was shot before being thrashed with a piece of brick by unidentified assailants at Naihati in West Bengal.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
TMC Worker Shot Dead In Bengal's Naihati | Image: ANI/Representative

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker was killed on Friday afternoon after he was shot before being thrashed with a piece of brick by unidentified assailants at Naihati in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, police said.

He died on the spot primarily after he was hit by a bullet in his head, they said.

"Santosh Yadav was passing by the Gauripur area when the crime took place. He managed to snatch away the revolver from the first attacker after the initial incident of firing. However, he could not save himself as the other miscreants fired at him four times. One bullet hit him in the head," a police officer said.

Yadav was declared "brought dead" when taken to the Naihati State General Hospital, he said.

Naihati MLA Sanat Dey alleged that it was a murder by the BJP-backed criminals.

BJP leader Arjun Singh rubbished Dey's claims and said that the murder was the result of infightings of the TMC and BJP had nothing to do with it.

"This infighting between the TMC leaders is not new. The murder is absolutely because of that. It could be personal as well," Singh said.

An investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to track the culprits, the police officer added. 

Updated 22:53 IST, January 31st 2025

