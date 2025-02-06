Published 06:56 IST, February 6th 2025
After Parliament's Lower House, PM Modi to Address Rajya Sabha Today | LIVE
- India News
- 2 min read
In Today's News: PM Modi is set to address the Rajya Sabha today after his speech in the Lower House of Parliament. Meanwhile, a US plane carrying over 100 deported Indians has landed in Amritsar amid Trump’s immigration crackdown. In Ghaziabad and Noida, over 1,300 schools have received notices regarding the absence of APAAR IDs, with a 10-day window given for compliance. Farmers are also protesting at the NPCL office, while the discom rejects the allegations.
Live Blog
09:14 IST, February 6th 2025
Budget Session 2025: General Discussion on Union Budget in Parliament Today
Both Houses of Parlaiment are set to discuss on Thursday the Union Budget 2025-2026 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.
The discussions will begin at 11 am today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to discussion on President Droupadi Murmu address in Rajya Sabha.
09:14 IST, February 6th 2025
J-K Police Crack Down on Sumit Jandyal Murder Case, Arrest 11
In a significant breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested 11 individuals, including two juveniles, in connection with the murder of Sumit Jandyal. The victim was shot dead on January 21 near Jewel Rotary by unidentified assailants.
09:15 IST, February 6th 2025
After Parliament's Lower House, PM Modi to Address Rajya Sabha Today
PM Modi is scheduled to address the Rajya Sabha today following his speech in the Lower House of Parliament.
08:54 IST, February 6th 2025
Dense Fog in Puri, Clear Skies Expected Later
A layer of fog has been observed over Puri city, Odisha, reducing visibility. However, IMD has forecasted that the sky will remain mainly clear later in the day.
08:54 IST, February 6th 2025
TTD Board Removes 18 Non-Hindu Staffers
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken action against 18 employees for practicing non-Hindu religious activities, violating the board's rule that staff must adhere to Hindu traditions. They are offered the option to transfer to other departments or take VRS.
07:17 IST, February 6th 2025
1,300+ Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida Get APAAR ID Notices
In Ghaziabad and Noida, over 1,300 schools have received notices regarding the absence of APAAR IDs, with a 10-day window given for compliance.
07:17 IST, February 6th 2025
Punjab Minister Urges PM Modi to Discuss Deportation With Trump
Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk to the United States President Donald Trump to find solution to the issue of deportation of Indians who allegedly illegally migrated to the US.
Updated 09:15 IST, February 6th 2025