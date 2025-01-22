Took Me To An Empty Room...: Lecturer Attempted Rape on Student, Threatened to Fail Her When She Resisted

Jajpur: Case was filed against a lecturer of a private college in Odisha's Jajpur district after a student alleged that he tried to rape her, police said on Wednesday.

The third-year student alleged that the Economics teacher took her to an empty room in the college, promising her more marks in the upcoming examination. There, he allegedly tried to rape her and when she resisted, he threatened that he would ensure she failed in the exam.

"I informed the principal about the incident on the day it happened. Without taking any action, he asked me to settle it amicably. Following this, I informed my family and the police complaint was lodged," the student claimed.

The principal of the college could not be reached for comment.

Students of the college also held a dharna at the entrance gate on Monday, demanding action against the lecturer.

"A case has been registered against the lecturer. He has fled the area and efforts are underway to arrest him," said Jyotirmayee Sethy, the in-charge of the Bari Ramachandrapur police station.