Top 10 Headlines from UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Biggest Interview with Arnab Goswami

Lucknow: In an exclusive conversation with the Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed at length, issues ranging from Hindu and national unity and Sanatan Dharma to the violence in Sambhal, Waqf Board and the Opposition's attacks on the government. This conversation was a part of the grand Mahakumbh Mahasammelan which has been organised by Republic Bharat in Lucknow ahead of the historic Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Read here, the top 10 highlights of the conversation…

1. CM Yogi on Sanatan Dharma and Sanatan Board

In his conversation with Arnab Goswami, UP CM said that the ‘Sanatan Parampara’ is the oldest tradition which cannot be compared with any other religion. On being asked about whether a Sanatan Board should be formed like the Waqf Board, CM Yogi highlighted the supremacy of Sanatan Dharma and dismissed comparisons between it and the Waqf Board. “Our Sanatan Dharma has no limits. It is higher than the sky and deeper than the ocean,” he said. He further added that Sanatan Dharma should not be equated with Waqf Board which he termed as the ‘Mafia Board’.

2. ‘Mahakumbh Symbol of Unity, Transcends Religious Origins’

The Uttar Pradesh CM further termed Mahakumbh as the ‘Mahaparv of this tradition and legacy’. Appreciating India's rich and inspiring history, Yogi Adityanath said that the Mahakumbh has transcended its religious origins. CM Yogi also credited Prime Minister Modi for the UNESCO recognition of the Mahakumbh as world’s largest religious and cultural festival. According to him, the Mahakumbh not only celebrates India’s religious traditions but also highlights the importance of the guru-shishya parampara, connecting generations through knowledge and spirituality.

3. UP CM Reiterates ‘Batenge toh Katenge’, ‘Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain’

During his conversation at the Republic Bharat Mahakumbh Mahasammelan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath called for Hindu unity and National Unity which is a shared essence, reiterating the slogans ‘Batenge to katenge’ and ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the Mahakumbh symbolises that there are no divisions in the society, it doesn't differentiate on the basis of caste and region.

4. Uttar Pradesh CM's Attack on Opposition

The UP CM also launched an attack on the Opposition terming them as ‘danav’ for playing divisive politics and further said that those who are dining in foreign plates, are tarnishing the government's image; the BJP leader also said that those who call themselves ‘accidental’, cannot be called Hindu. Yogi Adityanath also spoke about how several leaders of the Opposition do not have the morals to visit the Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya.

5. UP CM Yogi Schools Akhilesh Yadav

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav of misusing the name of socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia for “political gains” while ignoring his core teachings. He said, “They do politics in the name of Lohia ji, but have they ever read him? Lohia ji said if one wants to understand India, they must focus on two things. First, true socialism stays away from greed for wealth and progeny. You can see their (SP’s) example on this matter. Second, he said to understand India, one must study Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shankar. If they had read Lohia ji, they would have been saved from communal appeasement and could guide the next generation toward something meaningful.”

6. ‘Those Who Hold Constitution In Their Hand…’: UP CM Takes a Dig at Congress

Taking a dig at Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that ‘those who roam around with the Constitution’, are the ones to have violated it the most.

7. ‘Secular Word Not Part of Ambedkar Constitution’

Launching another attack on Congress, Yogi Adityanath said that the word ‘Secular’ was not part of the Preamble of the Constitution of India at first and was added later by the Congress, post the Emergency. The UP Chief Minister pointed out that the Congress has done several unconstitutional acts because the words ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ were not part of the Ambedkar Constitution.

8. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Breaks Silence on Sambhal Violence

The Chief Minister also spoke about the cultural and scriptural relevance of Sambhal, stating that it is deeply rooted in India’s ancient traditions. He said, “5,000 years ago, it was written in the Bhagavad Gita and our shastras that Lord Vishnu’s 10th avatar, Kalki, will emerge in Sambhal.” He mentioned the need to respect traditions and religious scriptures, saying, “I respect people's old traditions and beliefs. It is written in our scriptures that Sambhal is valuable for Sanatan Dharma.”

He accused past rulers of Islamizing Sambhal, saying, “Everything is pre-decided for Sambhal. They Islamized Sambhal, destroyed our signs of Sanatan Dharma, wells, and everything sacred to us.” Speaking at the event, Yogi Adityanath said, “Ain-i-Akbari stands as proof of how Shri Hari Vishnu Temple in Sambhal was vandalized and replaced with a mosque. Mir Banki, who destroyed the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, also destroyed Lord Vishnu’s temple in Sambhal.”

With respect to the Sambhal issue, the UP CM said, "Old wounds need treatment, otherwise they will become cancer. There will be one surgery, and we must be prepared for it. No matter how big the abscess is, once the surgery is done, it will heal and move forward."

9. ‘Waqf Board or Board of Mafias?’

During the conversation, CM Yogi expressed his opinion on the land-grabbing allegations involving the Waqf Board. “I often think, is it the Waqf Board or the Mafia Board?” he remarked. He accused the board of claiming ownership of lands, including those used for the Maha Kumbh Mela. He assured that every piece of land taken under the name of Waqf ownership would be reclaimed and used for the welfare of the poor. “Remember, we will acquire every inch of our land,” Yogi declared. He added, “We will use the reclaimed land to build houses, hospitals, and educational institutions for the poor.”

When questioned about the opposition’s silence on the issue, CM Yogi stated, “The opponents have been exposed, and the nation knows their reality.” Responding to the claim that the Maha Kumbh Mela is being conducted on Waqf land, CM Yogi said, “Our Kumbh traditions predate Waqf’s existence.”

10. CM Yogi Adityanath Validates ‘Ghar Wapsi’