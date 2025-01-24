Top Doctor Randeep Guleria On Saif Ali Khan's Injury

New Delhi: Former AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, spoke on Saif Ali Khan attack case, the injuries he received and his recovery and said that in his opinion if someone has had such a lot of injuries, it would be safer for him to take rest and be careful.

We have to go by two things, one is that the hospital records definitely show that he had significant injuries, therefore, he was operated upon. So, therefore, there were significant injuries.

"Second, he (Saif) has made a recovery which is remarkable and if you have so many injuries, one would want to be on safe side and not sort of walk out like this… you would like to be either on a wheelchair or be careful that your injuries don’t get aggravated," Guleria said.

He continued and said, “One would want a person to actually not walk around like that because it could aggravate his underlying condition and that is something one needs to careful about.”

Speaking further, Dr Randeep Guleria added, “If the injuries were not causing significant organ damage, then it's possible that with some medication and pain killers, one may walk around for sometime… but it's still risky from the medical point of view.”

“I would say you (anyone) should be careful because if one has had such injuries which is very close to the spine then it can get aggravated by such activities,” former AIIMS Director said.

“Most surgeons would advice to a person who had such injuries to have bed rest for sometime and not be very active. If Saif had an injury which is so close to the spinal cord and led to the spinal fluid leakage then it would better to be carful,” Dr Randeep Guleria advised.

Saif discharged from hospital on January 21

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on January 21. The actor was admitted to the hospital following a stabbing attack at his Bandra residence last week.

As Saif reached his Bandra residence he waved to the media. The 'Hun Tum' actor looked healthy as he greeted the paps with a smile. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the residence.

Security has been tightened at his Bandra residence and CCTV cameras have been installed.

The actor suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft last week.

Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries.

Saif underwent surgery to treat serious injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade.

The accused was taken to different locations by the Mumbai police as part of the investigation to recreate the crime scene.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had recorded her statement with Bandra Police, regarding the attack on her husband. The statement was recorded on Friday evening at her residence in the presence of police officers.

She also took to her Instagram to share a statement, revealing that the day has been "incredibly challenging" for the family. The actress also thanked everyone for their support while also requesting privacy during this "difficult time".

"It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," read the statement shared by the 'Jab We Met' actress.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement added.