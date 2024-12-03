Top Sources Say Shiv Sena To Settle For 8 Plum Portfolios, NCP To Retain Finance In Maharashtra

Mumbai: Two days ahead of the Maharashtra government formation, top sources have said that Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is likely to be allotted eight portfolios including the Urban Development Ministry. Sources also said that Ajit Pawar's NCP will retain the Finance Ministry.

Sources have further said that there is no dispute between Shiv Sena and the BJP over the Chief Minister's which is yet to be revealed by the Mahayuti alliance. Meanwhile, reports are doing the rounds that Sena wants swearing in of its ministers on December 5 itself, along with oath taking of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers.

Later today, Central observers for Maharashtra including Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani will also arrive in Mumbai to hold the meeting of the BJP's legislative party.

The oath taking ceremony of the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers is set to take place on December 5, Thursday.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, Mahayuti registered a historic victory winning over 230 seats out of the total 288 while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) witnessed an embarrassing defeat as the alliance couldn't even cross 50-seat mark.

Preparations in full swing for Maharashtra CM swearing in

Preparations are in full swing at the Azad Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the event.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is being considered the frontrunner for the chief minister's post, but the Mahayuti alliance has not announced any name yet with the state BJP legislature party's meeting scheduled to take place on December 4.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been overseeing preparations for the ceremony and visited the venue in south Mumbai on Monday.

While Bawankule had earlier said that Modi will attend the event, invitations have also been extended to Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states. Additionally, central ministers, governors and key central BJP office- bearers are also expected to be present, BJP sources said.

A meeting to finalise the preparations was held at the state BJP office on Tuesday, attended by Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar, the party's leader in the Maharashtra legislative council Pravin Darekar, Prasad Lad and others.

The BJP has also invited religious leaders, artists and writers from across the state. "The swearing-in ceremony will showcase the spirit of the Mahayuti alliance while honouring Maharashtra's cultural diversity," a senior leader said.

BJP at its record best in Maharashtra

The saffron party recorded its best-ever electoral performance by winning 132 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly in the November 20 elections. The Mahayuti coalition that includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party won a total of 230 seats.