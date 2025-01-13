Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Torres Scam: Accused Spent Rs 25 Crore on Stores, Diamonds, and Investor Payouts

Published 23:26 IST, January 13th 2025

Torres Scam: Accused Spent Rs 25 Crore on Stores, Diamonds, and Investor Payouts

Mumbai Police's EOW investigation reveals Torres investment fraud accused spent Rs 25 crore on stores, diamonds, and returns to investors, sending funds abroad.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Torres scam case: 'Accused initially spent Rs 25 cr on stores and diamonds, paid to investors' | Image: X

Mumbai: Torres investment fraud accused initially spent Rs 25 crore for setting up stores, purchasing diamonds and giving returns to investors, the investigation by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) showed.

EOW officials said the accused had sent the money collected from investors abroad illegally.

An official said the arrested accused are not cooperating in the investigation which focuses on the source of money in the initial stage and suspected foreign links.

The EOW said 11 accused wanted for the fraud, involving ponzi schemes operated by a private firm owning 'Torres' jewellery brand, are absconding and Look Out Circulars (LOCs) have been issued against them. The accused include foreign nationals.

The EOW has carried out raids in Colaba, Dadar and Dombivali and confiscated important documents, investment papers as well as cash into the alleged scam wherein the jewellery firm owning Torres brand is accused of cheating investors of crores through a combination of ponzi and multi-level marketing schemes.

The probe shows that the accused spent Rs 25 crore initially to set up stores, buy furniture and diamonds, and pay returns on investments, officials said.

Another official said the EOW on Monday conducted searches at the Torres showroom in Kandivali, Mumbai.

He said the arrested accused, Tania alias Tazagul Karaxanovna Xasatova (52), a Uzbek national, was booked in a fake passport case by Sahar police in Mumbai in the past.

The EOW so far recovered properties worth Rs 17.40 crore from the accused persons including cash, gold and silver jewellery, and diamonds.

Hundreds of people who had invested in the Torres investment schemes are coming forward to lodge complaints.

A total of 1,916 investors have lodged complaints of Rs 38.96 crore fraud so far, the EOW official said, adding that the scam looks bigger than initial assessment.

A special court in Mumbai on Monday extended till January 18 the police custody of three accused with the prosecution claiming the scam, now pegged at Rs 38 crore, was serious and caused loss to the Indian economy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:26 IST, January 13th 2025

Recommended

AI To Replace Human Coders? Meta CEO Zuckerberg's Remarks Spark Debate
World News
Trump Shares Parody Video Mocking Harris Following Chat With Obama
World News
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World's Largest Religious Gathering Begins | LIVE
India News
India Captain Rohit Sharma Wants To Train With Mumbai Ranji Team
SportFit
Daaku Maharaaj Outperforms Ram Charan's Game Changer On First Monday
Entertainment News
Zuckerberg Fakery Gets Solid Shutdown In Public Call Out From Vaishnaw
India News
'Women Officers Doing Well': Army Chief on Issues Raised by Top Officer
India News
ECI Directs Delhi Police To Take Action Against BJP's Parvesh Verma
India News
Former AUS Star Set For PSL Debut after Going Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction
SportFit
'Packed And Ready': Melania Trump Gears Up for White House Comeback
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: