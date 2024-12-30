Search icon
  • Tourists Not to Be Allowed to Visit Nathula on Jan 1 Due to Border Personnel Meeting

Published 14:57 IST, December 30th 2024

Tourists Not to Be Allowed to Visit Nathula on Jan 1 Due to Border Personnel Meeting

Tourists will not be allowed to travel to Sikkim's Nathula near the India-China boundary on January 1 next year in view of the special border personnel meeting.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tourists will not be allowed to travel to Sikkim's Nathula | Image: Tripadvisor

Gangtok: Tourists will not be allowed to travel to Sikkim's Nathula near the India-China boundary on January 1 next year in view of the special border personnel meeting there, officials said on Monday.

The tourists have been advised to avoid visiting Nathula on the first day of 2025, they said.

"A special border personnel meeting will be held at Nathula, located on the Indian side, on January 1, 2025 for which the movement of tourists and civilians in and around Nathula will be temporarily restricted for the day to ensure smooth proceedings," the officials said.

Other tourist destinations like Tsomgo Lake and Baba Mandir will remain open to visitors.

The officials urged the travellers to plan their visit accordingly. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 14:57 IST, December 30th 2024

