  • Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Traffic to be Affected in This Area Due to Construction Work

Published 10:43 IST, December 19th 2024

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Traffic to be Affected in This Area Due to Construction Work

The Delhi Police, in an advisory on Thursday, said traffic will be affected at the Kalindi Kunj junction due to the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Traffic to be Affected at Kalindi Kunj Junction Due to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police, in an advisory on Thursday, said traffic will be affected at the Kalindi Kunj junction due to the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The ongoing construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, including that of a bridge at Agra Canal Road, is expected to continue for the next couple of months, it said.

Due to this, significant traffic congestion has been observed at the Kalindi Kunj junction, the advisory said.

The commuters have been advised to avoid the area around Kalindi Kunj junction during peak hours to prevent inconvenience. Commuters travelling from Faridabad to Noida are advised to take Mathura Road and Road number-13 to bypass the congested area.

Those travelling from Noida to Delhi have been advised to use the DND flyover. Public transport is highly recommended to reduce congestion on the roads and avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow, the advisory added.

Updated 10:43 IST, December 19th 2024

