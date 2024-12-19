Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Traffic to be Affected in This Area Due to Construction Work

New Delhi: The Delhi Police, in an advisory on Thursday, said traffic will be affected at the Kalindi Kunj junction due to the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The ongoing construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, including that of a bridge at Agra Canal Road, is expected to continue for the next couple of months, it said.

Due to this, significant traffic congestion has been observed at the Kalindi Kunj junction, the advisory said.

The commuters have been advised to avoid the area around Kalindi Kunj junction during peak hours to prevent inconvenience. Commuters travelling from Faridabad to Noida are advised to take Mathura Road and Road number-13 to bypass the congested area.