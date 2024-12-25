Tragic Collision in Karnataka: Four Family Members, Including 11-Year-Old, Killed in Haveri Crash

Haveri: Four people were killed in a fatal road accident on the national highway in Karnataka's Haveri on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the Tadas Police Station area when two cars collided after one vehicle lost control and jumped the divider, according to Additional SP of Haveri.

Police officials reported that the crash involved high-speed impact, leaving the vehicles severely damaged.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the victims were declared dead upon arrival.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The highway remained congested for hours as police cleared the wreckage.

Efforts were made to restore normal traffic flow and assist stranded commuters.