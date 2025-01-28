Transport Scam Case: MP Lokayukta Police Detain 'Crorepati' Ex-Constable, Friend

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police, on Tuesday, detained Saurabh Sharma, a former constable of the state's Transport Department who was on the run for over a month after raids exposed his alleged disproportionate assets.

Besides, cops took custody of Sharma's close associate Chetan Singh Goud and also seized 52 kg of gold and Rs 10 crore in cash from his car.

Director General of the Special Police Establishment (SPE) Jaideep Prasad confirmed Sharma’s detention in connection with a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Prasad said that following Sharma’s interrogation and subsequent arrest, he would be presented before a court within 24 hours.

He said individuals involved in the corruption case would also be questioned, while investigations are on regarding Sharma’s whereabouts during the period he had been absconding.

Sharma was apprehended at a location in Bhopal.

Sharma hit headlines in mid-December when Lokayukta Police seized assets worth nearly Rs 8 crore, including Rs 2.87 crore in cash, after raiding premises linked to him at different locations. He had been on the run since then.

Sharma's lawyer Rakesh Parashar, however, claimed the former constable was detained illegally by Lokayukta SPE even though he surrendered before the additional district and sessions judge on Monday.

"The court on Monday directed Sharma to appear before it on Tuesday. In the meantime, Lokayukta SPE's wrongfully detained him," he said.

Sharma had applied for surrender in the court.

Sharma was appointed as a constable in the state transport department on compassionate grounds in 2015 following the death of his father, who was a government doctor. Sharma took voluntary retirement in 2023, the Lokayukta Police had said earlier.

The former constable allegedly amassed money through corruption and purchased huge assets. He also set up a school and a hotel in the name of his mother, wife, sister-in-law and close associates Chetan Singh Gaud and Sharad Jaiswal, a Lokayuka Police official said.

Lokayukta Police raided premises linked to Sharma on December 18 and 19, followed by the searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department separately and the launching of parallel investigations.

The Lokayukta police had claimed to have unearthed and seized assets of Rs 7.98 crore, including Rs 2.87 crore in cash and 234 kilograms of silver, during raids at Sharma's places.

Lokayukta Police conducted searches at Sharma's residence in the E-7 Sector of Arera Colony in Bhopal and recovered Rs 1.15 crore cash (including foreign currency), jewellery of Rs 50 lakh and other assets, including vehicles, valued at Rs 2.21 crore, he said.

Separately, Sharma's private office was also raided, leading to the recovery of Rs 1.72 crore cash, 234 kg of silver valued at Rs 2.10 crore and other assets worth Rs 3 crore.

The Lokayukta Police found movable assets of Rs 7.98 crore during searches conducted at locations linked to the former constable, the official told PTI on December 19.

In a separate action on December 19, the I-T department seized more than Rs 10 crore in cash and over 50 kg of gold from a car owned by Sharma's assistant Gaud on the outskirts of Bhopal.