Travelling in Namma Metro Gets Costlier From Feb 9, Check Revised Fare

Bengaluru: Namma Metro is set to implement a fare hike from February 9, which will significantly increase travel costs for regular commuters.

As per the recommendations given by the fare fixation committee, the maximum ticket price will now be Rs 90, increased from the current Rs 60.

What is New Fare Structure?

The minimum fare will remain unchanged at Rs 10 for journeys up to two kilometers.

Trips exceeding 25 kilometers will now cost Rs 90.

Rs 20 will be charged for 2-4 km, Rs 30 for 4-6 km, Rs 40 for 6-8 km, Rs 50 for 8-10 km, Rs 60 for 10-15 km, Rs 70 for 15-20 km, Rs 80 for 20-25 km, Rs 90 for 25-30 km

10% discount for smart card holders on weekends and national holidays.

Additionally, the committee has also suggested an extra 10% discount for smart card users during non-peak hours to encourage digital transactions and reduce ticketing congestion.

A minimum balance of Rs 90 should be maintained in the smart cards, a BMRCL press release said.

The revised fare for five days is Rs 800 for groups of above 1,000 persons with 25 per cent discount on applicable fare for entering the same station and exiting from same station all together and Rs 50 discount on flat fare/person for entering from different stations and exit at the same station OR enter from same stations and exit at different stations, the release added.