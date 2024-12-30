Search icon
  • Trekking Team Trapped on SGNP Mountain Slope After Bee Attack Rescued

Published 23:38 IST, December 30th 2024

Trekking Team Trapped on SGNP Mountain Slope After Bee Attack Rescued

Ten children were rescued by Thane police after getting trapped during a bee attack at Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Trekking Team Trapped on SGNP Mountain Slope After Bee Attack Rescued | Image: PTI

Thane: Ten children were rescued by Thane police and disaster response force personnel on Monday after they got trapped while trying to save themselves from a bee attack during a trekking trip at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a civic official said.

The incident took place at around 12:20pm in Yeoor, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"The children, all in the late teens, panicked during a bee attack and got stuck on a steep slope. A team from Vartaknagar police and Thane Disaster Response Force rescued them. The children are from Thane as well as areas like Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Ghatkopar etc in Mumbai," another official said.

"The rescue operation lasted for an hour. Three persons who were stung by bees were admitted to a hospital in Thane," he added. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:38 IST, December 30th 2024

