Tremors Felt In Parts Of Jammu-Kashmir After 4.1 Earthquake Hits Region

Jammu: Tremors were felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on late Wednesday night after an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck the region. So far there are no reports of any damage but concerned authorities are keeping a vigil.

This comes after an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Tibet on Tuesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported. The earthquake hit the country at 5:52 pm (IST), the NCS noted. The powerful quake has so far claimed 95 lives.

Another 130 people were injured, local authorities said on Tuesday afternoon. More than 1,000 houses were damaged in Tingri county, where the epicentre is located, state news agency Xinhua reported.

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 16 kilometres.

The area near the earthquake's epicentre is lightly populated. Approximately 6,900 people are believed to reside in 27 villages within a 20-kilometre radius of the epicentre.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the latest aftershock was of magnitude 4.5 at 13:24 pm IST. The nearest major city to the epicentre is the city of Shigatse, which lies approximately 180 kilometres away.

In a statement following the quake, Chinese leader Xi Jinping called on officials to make all-out efforts to search and rescue survivors, minimize casualties, properly accommodate affected residents, and ensure their safety and warmth in the winter cold.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that 7.1-magnitude Earthquake struck at 09:05 am local time at a depth of 10 kilometres and was followed by multiple aftershocks. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, a total of 49 aftershocks were recorded.