Good News! RRTS Corridor on Track: Trial Runs Between New Ashok Nagar & Shahibabad Nearing Launch

New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation on Thursday said the trial runs on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor between New Ashok Nagar and Sahibabad stations are nearly complete and is expected to be operational by January next year.

A senior National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) official said that the station work of Sarai Kale Khan is in final stage and the track lying process is underway between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan.

Trial run between the section will be opened soon after all the work will completed. There would a dedicated parking space provided at the station which will give space for around 1,200 vehicle, the official said.

The trial runs on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, are progressing swiftly. The Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar stations opening will extend the corridor's length from 42 km to 54 km, another official said.

Through Namo Bharat train services, the commuters can get quick travel between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South in just 35-40 minutes, the official said.

The New Ashok Nagar station, designed as a multi-modal transport hub, will connect the RRTS with the Delhi Metro Blue Line. A 90-metre foot overbridge (FOB) is under construction to link the New Ashok Nagar RRTS station with the Ashok Nagar Metro station, he said.

Two parking areas with a combined space for 600 vehicles will be provided, including areas for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles. The first 10 minutes of parking will be free, offering convenience for passengers using the pick and drop service, he added.

Meanwhile, the underground Anand Vihar RRTS station is set to be one of the busiest transit hubs on the corridor. It will be connected with two metro lines (Blue and Pink), Anand Vihar railway station, and two ISBTs -- one towards Delhi and the other towards Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, he said.

The NCRTC is working to integrate the RRTS station seamlessly with these transport modes, making it a model for multi-modal connectivity. Construction of the station is nearing completion, the official said.

With both stations in their final stage, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar are expected to become operational by January 2025, improving connectivity for travellers between Meerut and Noida, he added.