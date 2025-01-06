Search icon
Published 11:38 IST, January 6th 2025

Tripura Likely to Get Trains Running on Electricity by February

Trains running on electricity are likely to begin operations in Tripura by February this year, with the completion of a key electrification project

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tripura Likely to Get Trains Running on Electricity by February | Image: Pixabay

Agartala: Trains running on electricity are likely to begin operations in Tripura by February this year, with the completion of a key electrification project in the northeastern state, officials said on Monday.

The state at present has diesel-powered train engines. The Rs 46-crore electrification project, which was launched in 2022, will connect Tripura with the national railway grid.

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) will be ready to supply power to the electric transmission line of the Railways in the state by February, the officials said.

The North Eastern Railways (NFR) has already completed electrification work from Badarpur to Agartala via Dharmanagar in the northeastern state.

“We had undertaken work for erection of three traction power substations - Kumarghat in Unakoti district, Teliamura in Khowai district and Udaipur in Gomati district. The erection of Kumarghat substation was completed in March last year,” Assistant General Manager (Transmission), TSECL, Nirupam Guha, told PTI.

He said the substation at Udaipur is set to be completed by this month and the one at Teliamura by February.

“After the completion of the three traction substations, the TSECL will be ready in all respects to energise the railway electric transmission line from Dharmanagar to Agartala and elsewhere,” Guha said.

Guha said the Railways has sought 5 MW power for each substation on a daily basis, and if required, more power could be supplied.

“We are confident once this project is completed, more advanced and faster trains will be introduced in the northeastern state. It will play a crucial role in boosting infrastructure and the economic growth of the state,” Guha said.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, the electrification work has been completed from Badarpur to Agartala via Dharmanagar, barring the hilly stretch of the Lumding-Badarpur section.

“Steps have been taken to complete the electrification work from Lumding to Agartala as early as possible,” he said. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

