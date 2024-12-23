Published 21:36 IST, December 23rd 2024
Truck Drags Two Bikers for Several Meters After Collision in Agra
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Truck Drags Two Bikers for Several Meters After Collision in Agra | Image: META AI
New Delhi: A truck driver hit a motorbike, injuring two riders, and attempted to flee the scene.
The truck driver reportedly unaware dragged the trapped riders for several meters before coming to a halt. Eyewitnesses rushed to the scene and stopped the truck, rescuing the injured individuals.
Further details are awaited
Updated 21:36 IST, December 23rd 2024