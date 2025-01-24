Search icon
Published 23:57 IST, January 24th 2025

Truck Overturns In Pune's Hinjawadi, Kills Two Women On Moped

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Truck Overturns In Pune's Hinjawadi, Kills Two Women On Moped | Image: Representative

Pune:  Two women died after their moped came under a ready mix concrete (RMC) truck in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday evening, a police official said.

The driver lost control of the truck, which was going from Hinjawadi to Mahalunge, he said.

"The truck overturned and fell on the moped, killing both women. The driver was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act," the official said. 

Updated 23:57 IST, January 24th 2025

