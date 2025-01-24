Published 23:57 IST, January 24th 2025
Truck Overturns In Pune's Hinjawadi, Kills Two Women On Moped
Two women died after their moped came under a ready-mix concrete (RMC) truck in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday evening.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pune: Two women died after their moped came under a ready mix concrete (RMC) truck in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday evening, a police official said.
The driver lost control of the truck, which was going from Hinjawadi to Mahalunge, he said.
"The truck overturned and fell on the moped, killing both women. The driver was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act," the official said.
