Trump Escalates Tariff Threat for Nations that 'Harm' US, Names India, China as High-Tariff Countries

Florida: US President Donald Trump has pledged to impose tariffs on nations he accused of harming America, naming India, China, and Brazil as high-tariff countries during his speech in Florida on Monday. The address came shortly after Trump assumed his second term as president last week.

'America First' Tariff Strategy

“We're going to put tariffs on outside countries and outside people that really mean harm to us,” Trump told House Republicans at a Florida retreat. He singled out China, India, and Brazil as nations imposing heavy tariffs on US goods.

“Look at what others do. China is a tremendous tariff maker, and India and Brazil and so many other countries. So we're not going to let that happen any longer because we're going to put America first,” he said.

Trump's Plan to Boost Domestic Economy

Trump announced plans for a "very fair system" where tariffs on foreign nations would bolster the US economy. "Money is going to come into our coffers, and America is going to be very rich again," he said, adding that the strategy would reduce taxes on American workers and businesses while creating jobs and bringing factories back to the US.

He reiterated his "American first" economic model, emphasizing that increased tariffs on foreign goods would incentivize companies to relocate their manufacturing to the US. “If you want to stop paying the taxes or the tariffs, you have to build your plant right here in America,” Trump said.

Trump outlined plans to support domestic production in sectors like pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and steel, adding that tariffs would also be imposed on materials critical to the US military, including steel, aluminum, and copper.

“We have to bring production back to our country. There was a time when we made one ship a day, and now we can't build a ship,” he said, criticizing the outsourcing of manufacturing to other countries.

Focus on Rare Earth Minerals

To further boost domestic production, Trump announced plans to ease environmental regulations on rare earth minerals, essential for various industries. “We have some of the best rare earth anywhere in the world, but we're not allowed to use it because the environmentalists got there first,” he said.