India-US Are Friends And Going To Stay That Way: President Trump After Meeting PM Modi

Washington: President Donald Trump said that India and US are friends and they are going to stay that way, as he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at White House in Washington, DC. Trump further said that they are going to make wonderful deals for India and United States adding the relationship between both the countries is at best.

Speaking to media before closed door meeting with PM Modi, President Trump said both India and US are going to talk about some very big things and make big trade deals in the near future.

Upon receiving PM Modi at White House, Donald Trump said, “I am thrilled to welcome PM Modi at the White House. We spend a lot of time here and also in India. We travelled to your beautiful country 5 years ago... It was an incredible period of time. There is a special bond between the US and India - the world's oldest and largest democracies in the world. Today, the PM and I are announcing the framework to strengthen the ties further...”

When asked if India can play a role in ending the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi said, "As far as the Russia-Ukraine conflict is concerned, I am very happy that President Trump has taken initiatives to restore peace and had telephone calls with President Putin and President Zelenskyy. The world had this thinking that somehow, it is a neutral country in this whole process but this is not true. India has a side and it is of peace. From the very first day I have been talking about the importance of dialogue and diplomacy and a peaceful solution. When I met President Putin, in the presence of media, I had told that this is not the era of war and I have firm conviction that problems cannot be solved on the battlefield. The two sides will have to come to the negotiating table. We support every effort done to bring peace, we support all We appreciate all the efforts taken by Trump".