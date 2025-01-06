Published 19:23 IST, January 6th 2025
Two Children Injured in Blast at West Bengal's Kaliachak, Police Probe
Two children were injured in a blast that occurred at Sher Shahi Laxmipur area in West Bangal's Kaliachak on Monday evening.
Kolkata: Two children were injured in a blast that occurred at Sher Shahi Laxmipur area in West Bengal's Kaliachak, Malda district, on Monday evening. The explosion took place around 5:00 PM, leaving the children with injuries.
The injured victims were immediately taken to Malda Medical College Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
The local Kaliachak police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause and circumstances of the blast.
The authorities have not yet disclosed details about the nature of the blast or its origin.
Investigators are working to gather information and identify any potential threats or safety lapses in the area.
