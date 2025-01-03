Search icon
Published 12:42 IST, January 3rd 2025

Two Cops Booked for Killing Hotel Manager in Himachal's Chamba

The accused have been identified as Anoop Kumar and Amit Kumar, both working as police constables in Chamba district, they said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative Image | Image: X

Shimla: Two police personnel were booked for allegedly killing a hotel manager in Himachal's Chamba district, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Anoop Kumar and Amit Kumar, both working as police constables in Chamba district, they said. The victim was identified as Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Balun, Chamba.

According to reports, the incident occured during the New Year's Eve, when three police personnel visited a hotel in Banikhet, Chamba during the new year's party and two of them got into a scuffle with the hotel manager and an employee.

In the heat of the moment, Rajinder Kumar, Anoop Kumar and Sachin fell from the hotel and suffered injuries. While Anoop and Sachin suffered fractures, Rajinder Kumar succumbed to injuries.

Following the incident, Rajinder's family members staged a protest against the police and demanded action against the accused. They blocked Pathankot-Chamba National Highway for a few hours which disrupted the traffic movement on the road.

The protest was withdrawn when Superintendent of Police (SP) Chama Abhishek Yadav assured them of stern action in this matter.

SP said that the accused police constables have also been suspended and the other one will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital.

He said that the accused were posted in Chamba and were sent to Dalhousie for duty.

"While they were returning from their duty, they headed up to the hotel where the incident took place. We have also checked CCTV footage in which we can see that a scuffle had taken place" he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. 

 

Updated 12:42 IST, January 3rd 2025

