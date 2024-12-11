Two Held for Theft at Union Minister Suresh Gopi's Family Home in Kerala

Kollam: Two persons have been arrested in connection with theft at Union Minister Suresh Gopi's house in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The suspects, aged 18 and 20, were taken into custody a day ago as part of the investigation into the theft of old items from a shed near Gopi's home, located within the Eravipuram police station limits.

Their arrests have been formally recorded, a police officer said.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place recently while Gopi's family members were away.

They said a detailed investigation into the incident has been launched.