Three HMPV Virus Cases Detected in India: What We Know So Far

Bengaluru: Amid a pandemic scare with respect to HMPV that began in China, the virus has reached India and three cases have been confirmed, two in the Karnataka capital and one in Ahmedabad. HMPV virus has been confirmed in a three-month-old and an eight-month-old infant in Bengaluru and in a two-month old baby in Ahmedabad. An official statement regarding the same has also been issued by the health ministry. Here's what we know so far about HMPV cases in India…

The Indian Council of Medical Research has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the ministry said. An eight-month-old male infant with a history of bronchopneumonia also tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to the same private Hospital. He is now recovering, said the ministry.

A third case has been reported in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where a two-month-old baby has been diagnosed with the virus.

‘Patients Don't Have History of International Travel’: Health Ministry Issues Statement

After the detection of the HPMV Virus in two infants in India, the Health Ministry has issued a statement and has also clarified that the patients do not have a history of international travel.

The statement reads, “It is emphasized that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries. Furthermore, based on current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country. It is important to note that neither of the affected patients have any history of international travel.”

The statement further read, “Union Health Ministry is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels. ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year. The World Health Organization (WHO) is already providing timely updates regarding the situation in China to further inform ongoing measures. The recent preparedness drill conducted across the country has shown that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed.”

What is HMPV Virus?

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and is known to primarily affect the upper and lower respiratory tracts. While the virus can infect people of all ages, young children and senior citizens are at higher risk. Symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath, with severe cases potentially leading to complications such as bronchitis or pneumonia. Symptoms typically appear within three to six days after exposure.

Symptoms of HMPV Virus

The symptoms include:

Cough

Fever

Nasal congestion

Shortness of breath

In severe cases, the virus can lead to complications such as bronchitis or pneumonia. Symptoms typically appear within three to six days after exposure.

