Two Major Fires In Dimapur Cause Widespread Damage Displacing Hundreds

Dimapur: A widespread destruction was caused after two massive fires broke out in Nagaland’s Dimapur city leaving hundreds of people displaced in two days. According to the reports, the first fire broke out late Thursday night in Naharbari Ward-8 destroying a residential area that houses about 200 families. While the other fire broke out in the Half Nagarjan area in Dimapur destroying four homes on Wednesday. However, no casualties were reported in both fire incidents, but several families were left without homes in this chilling winter condition.

As per the reports, the first fire broke out late Thursday night in Naharbari Ward-8 at around 11.29 pm, engulfing a residential area that housed about 200 families. Upon receiving the emergency call, firefighting teams from the Dimapur Central Fire Station, the Chumukedima Fire Station, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

All the teams in joint effort doused the fire in around 90 minutes. The police are now investigating the cause of the fire.

It is being said that the affected area consisted of two separate plots, one with around 70 homes and the other with around 150.

Earlier, on January 1, another fire incident, occurred in Half Nagarjan, also known as Kuda village in Dimapur. The fire destroyed four homes and caused significant financial damage. Emergency teams responded quickly after receiving the call at 10.48 am.

The fire was controlled after over an hour of effort and no casualties were reported. However, the estimated damage of the loss of property was calculated at around Rs 1.5 crore.