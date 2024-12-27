Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:11 IST, December 27th 2024

Two Militants Arrested in Manipur's Imphal West District

Two militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal West district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal West district | Image: PTI

Imphal: Two militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal West district, a police statement said on Friday.

The two militants involved in extortion activities were arrested from Awang Wanagai Lamkhai area of the district on Thursday, the statement said.

Two mobile handsets and other items were seized from their possession, it added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)   

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:11 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.