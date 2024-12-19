Two Myanmarese Prisoners Escape from Mizoram Jail

Aizawl: Two Myanmarese prisoners escaped from a jail in east Mizoram's Champhai district, police said on Thursday.

The two women, identified as Vansuieni alias Suinunfeli (36) of Tahan in Kalaymyo of Sagaing division in Myanmar and Lalchhanmawii (44) of Khawmawi village in Chin state, escaped from the prison's toilet, which was made of tin sheets, they said.

A case was registered at the Champhai police station, and a search was underway for them, they added.

They were undergoing trial in drug trafficking cases, police said.

Lalchhanmawii had escaped from the Women's Central Jail in Aizawl on November 30 last year. She was re-arrested in Champhai on May 11 after four persons who were arrested with heroin told the police that they procured the drugs from her.

Champhai district shares a border with Myanmar. `