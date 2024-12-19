Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 12:03 IST, December 19th 2024

Two Myanmarese Prisoners Escape from Mizoram Jail

Two Myanmarese prisoners escaped from a jail in east Mizoram's Champhai district, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two Myanmarese Prisoners Escape from Mizoram Jail | Image: Unsplash

Aizawl: Two Myanmarese prisoners escaped from a jail in east Mizoram's Champhai district, police said on Thursday.

The two women, identified as Vansuieni alias Suinunfeli (36) of Tahan in Kalaymyo of Sagaing division in Myanmar and Lalchhanmawii (44) of Khawmawi village in Chin state, escaped from the prison's toilet, which was made of tin sheets, they said.

A case was registered at the Champhai police station, and a search was underway for them, they added.

They were undergoing trial in drug trafficking cases, police said.

Lalchhanmawii had escaped from the Women's Central Jail in Aizawl on November 30 last year. She was re-arrested in Champhai on May 11 after four persons who were arrested with heroin told the police that they procured the drugs from her.

Champhai district shares a border with Myanmar. `

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:03 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.