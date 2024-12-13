Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Two Naxalites Killed in Encounter With Security Personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Published 11:34 IST, December 13th 2024

Two Naxalites Killed in Encounter With Security Personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, a senior police official said

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, a senior police official said | Image: ANI/File

Bijapur: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight took place in the morning in the forest of Nendra and Punnur villages when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav told PTI.

After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of two Naxalites, one 12 bore rifle and other Maoist-related materials were recovered from the spot, he said.

Further details are awaited as the search operation is still underway in the area, he said.

With this incident, bodies of 217 Naxalites have been recovered so far this year following separate encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said.

On Thursday, seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the south Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)   

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:34 IST, December 13th 2024

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.