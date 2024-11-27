Search icon
  • Two Operatives of Davinder Bambiha Gang Plotting To Commit Series of Crimes Nabbed In Punjab

Published 16:40 IST, November 27th 2024

Two Operatives of Davinder Bambiha Gang Plotting To Commit Series of Crimes Nabbed In Punjab

Two operatives of the Davinder Bambiha Gang have been arrested near Mohali, police said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arms and ammunition recovered from operatives of Bambiha gang | Image: X@DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh: Two operatives of the Davinder Bambiha Gang have been arrested near Mohali, police said on Wednesday.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested operatives were handled by USA-based Kulveer Singh alias Lala Benipal, an aide of absconding foreign-based Lucky Patial who had earlier orchestrated two separate attacks, one on a financer and other on a rival gang member in the SAS Nagar.

Two Operatives of Davinder Bambiha Gang Nabbed

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police said, “In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) in a joint operation with SAS Nagar Police apprehends two operatives of the Davinder Bambiha Gang. The arrested operatives were handled by #USA-based Kulveer Singh @ Lala Benipal, an aide of absconding foreign-based Lucky Patial who had earlier orchestrated two separate attacks, one on a financer and the other on a rival gang member in the SAS Nagar.”

According to police, it has been revealed in the investigation that both accused were asked to carry out series of crimes in tricity region.  

Two pistols along with seven live cartridges have been recovered from their possession, officials said. 
Earlier, the Jalandhar Police arrested two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang following a high-speed chase and shootout. The police fired in self-defense after the suspects shot at them during the pursuit. The detained individuals face multiple charges, including extortion, murder, violations of the Arms Act, and the NDPS Act. Three firearms and several cartridges were seized from the gangsters.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:40 IST, November 27th 2024

