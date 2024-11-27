Published 16:40 IST, November 27th 2024
Two Operatives of Davinder Bambiha Gang Plotting To Commit Series of Crimes Nabbed In Punjab
Two operatives of the Davinder Bambiha Gang have been arrested near Mohali, police said on Wednesday.
Chandigarh: Two operatives of the Davinder Bambiha Gang have been arrested near Mohali, police said on Wednesday.
Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested operatives were handled by USA-based Kulveer Singh alias Lala Benipal, an aide of absconding foreign-based Lucky Patial who had earlier orchestrated two separate attacks, one on a financer and other on a rival gang member in the SAS Nagar.
In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police said, “In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) in a joint operation with SAS Nagar Police apprehends two operatives of the Davinder Bambiha Gang. The arrested operatives were handled by #USA-based Kulveer Singh @ Lala Benipal, an aide of absconding foreign-based Lucky Patial who had earlier orchestrated two separate attacks, one on a financer and the other on a rival gang member in the SAS Nagar.”
According to police, it has been revealed in the investigation that both accused were asked to carry out series of crimes in tricity region.
Two pistols along with seven live cartridges have been recovered from their possession, officials said.
Earlier, the Jalandhar Police arrested two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang following a high-speed chase and shootout. The police fired in self-defense after the suspects shot at them during the pursuit. The detained individuals face multiple charges, including extortion, murder, violations of the Arms Act, and the NDPS Act. Three firearms and several cartridges were seized from the gangsters.
