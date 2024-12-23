Two Stabbed In Delhi's Jahangirpuri, One Dies; Three Juveniles Arrested

New Delhi: In North West Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, a brutal stabbing incident has left one person dead and another critically injured. The stabbing incident took place on Monday, which sent a shock wave across the area. As per the sources, the police received a PCR call about two individuals who had been stabbed multiple times in the area.

The victims have been identified as Pawan (45) and Aman (21), both residents of Jahangirpuri. Pawan suffered serious stab wounds but survived, while Aman succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.

According to the police, the motive behind the attack was related to previous enmity and verbal abuse between the victims and the attackers. Within two hours of receiving the call, multiple police teams were formed, leading to the quick detention of three juveniles involved in the crime.

The police are continuing their investigation and are focusing on the background of the dispute that led to this tragic incident.