Two Staffers From Registrar's Office Held for Taking Rs 60,000 Bribe in Thane District
Two officials of a cooperative registrar's office have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000
Thane: Two officials of a cooperative registrar's office have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 to grant approval for a cooperative housing society in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.
Based on a complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and arrested assistant registrar Chetan Chowdhary (32) and junior clerk Vijay Singh Patil (44) under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thane ACB Madhavi Rajekumbhar said.
She said Patil demanded Rs 70,000 for himself and his seniors to approve the formation of a cooperative housing society and later brought down the sum to Rs 60,000 after negotiations.
A case has been registered against the duo and a probe is underway, the official said.
