  • Two Staffers From Registrar's Office Held for Taking Rs 60,000 Bribe in Thane District

Published 12:15 IST, January 4th 2025

Two Staffers From Registrar's Office Held for Taking Rs 60,000 Bribe in Thane District

Two officials of a cooperative registrar's office have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Registrar's Office Staffers Held for Rs 60,000 Bribe in Thane | Image: X

Thane: Two officials of a cooperative registrar's office have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 to grant approval for a cooperative housing society in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and arrested assistant registrar Chetan Chowdhary (32) and junior clerk Vijay Singh Patil (44) under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thane ACB Madhavi Rajekumbhar said.

She said Patil demanded Rs 70,000 for himself and his seniors to approve the formation of a cooperative housing society and later brought down the sum to Rs 60,000 after negotiations.

A case has been registered against the duo and a probe is underway, the official said. 

Updated 12:15 IST, January 4th 2025

